NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out: Check mcc.nic.in; Registration Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to formally begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 Counselling on 11 October. The announcement has been made officially by the MCC so interested candidates should take note of the important dates. As per the official schedule, all those who have cleared the NEET 2022 can complete the registration process for NEET UG 2022 counselling. The registration process will take place online on the official website of the MCC - mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule released by the MCC, the registrations for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 will be formally held from 11 October to 17 October for all the candidates. The entire schedule is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go through the important dates before applying.