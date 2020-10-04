Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till 31 October Amid COVID Crisis

All private and government schools in Delhi will remain closed for students till 31 October, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 4 October.

The announcement puts to rest the speculation about reopening of the schools in a staggered manner. Earlier, the central government had said that students between Classes 9 to 12 could attend schools on a voluntary basis for guidance from teachers, from 21 September, only with the consent of parents.