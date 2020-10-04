Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Till 31 October Amid COVID Crisis

The announcement puts to rest the speculation about reopening of the schools in a staggered manner.

The Delhi government order&nbsp;said that both private and government schools in the national capital will be shut for all students till 5 October.
All private and government schools in Delhi will remain closed for students till 31 October, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 4 October.

The announcement puts to rest the speculation about reopening of the schools in a staggered manner. Earlier, the central government had said that students between Classes 9 to 12 could attend schools on a voluntary basis for guidance from teachers, from 21 September, only with the consent of parents.

(This is a developing story.)

