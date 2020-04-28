With an aim to benefit almost three lakh Class 9 students across government schools in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, 26 April, announced a government partnership with Khan Academy to offer curated Maths content for these students.Almost 1,000 teachers of government schools will also be trained by Khan Academy via webinar.Shailendra Sharma, the Education Advisor to Delhi Education Minister, said students suffer most in Maths and so, for the past 10 days, the government has been discussing with Khan Academy how to support students of class 9 in Mathematics.“Last time we had seen the board results and noticed that only 71 percent of our students pass in Maths in comparison to subjects such as Social sciences and Languages, which we generally have a 97 percent passing results.”Shailendra Sharma, Advisor to Delhi Education Ministry“Starting on 27 April, the programme will be a 10-week course where parents/ students will receive an SMS with that day’s micro lessons,” said Sandeep Bapna, the Managing Director, Khan Academy India.CBSE, JEE Main Exams Only After Lockdown Ends, Says HRD Minister“It will have two or three videos and a couple of exercises. These lessons will reach the parents/students for 10 weeks. The purpose of the program is to revise the syllabus of the last year and to prepare the students for the new academic year.” Sandeep Bapna, the Managing Director, Khan Academy India.“This partnership is expected to benefit more than 3 lakh students,” Bapna added.For students in smaller grades – kindergarten to class 8 – the Delhi government is sending out daily SMSs with general activities to 5,71,661 parents of KG to class 8th students.A daily SMS alert is also being sent to 12,14,049 parents of KG to class 12 for Happiness class at home.NIOS Launches Live TV Education Classes for Students Amid Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)