Tentative Dates for All College Entrance Exams in India
The Quint has compiled a list of all college entrance exams in India which shall be held post-lockdown period.&nbsp;
The Quint has compiled a list of all college entrance exams in India which shall be held post-lockdown period.

Tentative Dates for All College Entrance Exams in India

The Quint
Education

The dates for JNU entrance exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET are expected to come out this week after dates for the JEE Main, NEET and JEE Advanced were announced by the HRD ministry last week.

CBSE has also announced that it will conduct pending board exams from 1 July to 15 July. The board has also started the evaluation process for over 1.5 crore answer scripts. The results are likely to be announced by August-end.

Here are the dates for all competitive college entrance examinations in the country, with the tentative dates and status of registration dates:

Name of ExamTentative Date (as of 15 May 2020)
JEE Main 2020To be conducted between 18-23 July
NEETTo be conducted on 26 July
JEE Advanced 2020To be conducted on 23 August
UGC NET, CSIR NET 2020Exam date TBD. Registration deadline extended
JNUEE 2020JNU registration deadline extended till 25 May.
DUET 2020Application form not released
CLAT 2020To be conducted on 21 June
AP EAMCET 2020To be conducted from 27 to 31 July
AP ECET 2020To be conducted on 24 July
AP ICET 2020To be conducted on 25 July
AP LAWCET 2020To be conducted on 6 August
AP PGECET 2020To be conducted from 2 to 4 August
GUJCET 2020Exam date TBD.
KEAM 2020To be conducted on 16 July
MH-CET 2020Exam date TBD. Registration deadline extended till 20 May
BITSAT 2020Exam date TBD. Reigstration deadline extended
Karnataka KCET 2020Exam date TBD. Registraiton deadline extended till 18 May
OJEERegistrations open till 31 May
VITEEE 2020To be conducted from 29 July to 2 August
SRMJEE 2020Exam date TBD
KIITEE 2020Exam date TBD
NID DAT 2020Exam date and interview round postponed. New dates TBD
AILET 2020Exam date TBD
ICSI CSEET 2020To be conducted on 28 May
ICAI CA 2020To be conduced on 19 June
SNAP 2020To be conducted from 16 August to 26 November
SET 2020Registratiosn open till 20 May

