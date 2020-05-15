Tentative Dates for All College Entrance Exams in India
The dates for JNU entrance exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET are expected to come out this week after dates for the JEE Main, NEET and JEE Advanced were announced by the HRD ministry last week.
CBSE has also announced that it will conduct pending board exams from 1 July to 15 July. The board has also started the evaluation process for over 1.5 crore answer scripts. The results are likely to be announced by August-end.
Here are the dates for all competitive college entrance examinations in the country, with the tentative dates and status of registration dates:
|Name of Exam
|Tentative Date (as of 15 May 2020)
|JEE Main 2020
|To be conducted between 18-23 July
|NEET
|To be conducted on 26 July
|JEE Advanced 2020
|To be conducted on 23 August
|UGC NET, CSIR NET 2020
|Exam date TBD. Registration deadline extended
|JNUEE 2020
|JNU registration deadline extended till 25 May.
|DUET 2020
|Application form not released
|CLAT 2020
|To be conducted on 21 June
|AP EAMCET 2020
|To be conducted from 27 to 31 July
|AP ECET 2020
|To be conducted on 24 July
|AP ICET 2020
|To be conducted on 25 July
|AP LAWCET 2020
|To be conducted on 6 August
|AP PGECET 2020
|To be conducted from 2 to 4 August
|GUJCET 2020
|Exam date TBD.
|KEAM 2020
|To be conducted on 16 July
|MH-CET 2020
|Exam date TBD. Registration deadline extended till 20 May
|BITSAT 2020
|Exam date TBD. Reigstration deadline extended
|Karnataka KCET 2020
|Exam date TBD. Registraiton deadline extended till 18 May
|OJEE
|Registrations open till 31 May
|VITEEE 2020
|To be conducted from 29 July to 2 August
|SRMJEE 2020
|Exam date TBD
|KIITEE 2020
|Exam date TBD
|NID DAT 2020
|Exam date and interview round postponed. New dates TBD
|AILET 2020
|Exam date TBD
|ICSI CSEET 2020
|To be conducted on 28 May
|ICAI CA 2020
|To be conduced on 19 June
|SNAP 2020
|To be conducted from 16 August to 26 November
|SET 2020
|Registratiosn open till 20 May
