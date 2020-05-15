Tentative Dates for All College Entrance Exams in India

The dates for JNU entrance exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET are expected to come out this week after dates for the JEE Main, NEET and JEE Advanced were announced by the HRD ministry last week.

CBSE has also announced that it will conduct pending board exams from 1 July to 15 July. The board has also started the evaluation process for over 1.5 crore answer scripts. The results are likely to be announced by August-end.

Here are the dates for all competitive college entrance examinations in the country, with the tentative dates and status of registration dates: