CUET UG 2023 Answer Key to Release Soon: Check cuet.samarth.ac.in for Details

The Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 answer key is likely to be released soon on the official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to release the CUET UG answer key online so that concerned candidates can go through them. It is important to note that once the answer key is declared, the download link will be activated on the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. You have to keep an eye on the website to download the key.
Candidates are patiently waiting for the CUET UG 2023 answer key to release. It is important to note that the exam-conducting body has not announced the answer key date and time yet. All important details relating to the CUET UG answer key will be available on the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. You should keep updating the above-mentioned website.
The NTA is expected to announce the CUET UG answer key date soon for all concerned candidates. You should note that the answer key that will release soon is provisional in nature.
CUET UG 2023: Important Updates
As per the latest details available online, the CUET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared in July. According to a report by PTI, the results are expected to release fifteen days after the last exam date.
The NTA will release the CUET UG 2023 answer key before declaring the results. Candidates will get two days to raise objections against the provisional answer key.
The CUET UG result and final key will be based on the objections raised by the candidates. You must submit the objections, if there are any, on time. The important dates will be announced soon on the official website of the examination.
Candidates can calculate their expected scores after the answer key is announced by the exam-conducting body.
CUET UG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the CUET UG 2023 answer key online:
Go to the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the activated link "CUET UG 2023 answer key download" on the homepage.
Enter your CUET login details in the given space.
The answer key will display on the screen.
Check the details on the provisional key and raise objections, if any.
Download a copy of the CUET UG key for future reference.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)