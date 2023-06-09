NATA 2023 Answer Key for Test 2 Declared: Download From nata.in; Important Dates

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has formally declared the NATA 2023 answer key for Test 2 online for interested candidates. It is important to note that the answer key is available on the official website - nata.in. Candidates can check and download the NATA answer key for Test 2 anytime they want as the link is activated on the website. One should check the details mentioned on the answer key carefully and calculate their probable NATA score.
The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the NATA 2023 answer key for Test 2 to release. Now, the council has finally declared the NATA answer key on the website - nata.in so that concerned candidates can check and download it. One should take note of the latest updates available on the website.
You must keep your login credentials ready before downloading the NATA Test 2 answer key from the website. It is important to note that the answer key is available on the official website only so you should visit the page. Candidates can also check the latest updates from the council on the website.
NATA 2023 Answer Key for Test 2: Details
The NATA 2023 answer key for Test 2 will help you know your probable secured scores in the exam. One should follow the official marking scheme according to NATA 2023 exam pattern to calculate their scores.
As per the latest details available online, the Council of Architecture (CoA) is expected to declare the NATA response sheet for Test 2 very soon. It is important to note that concerned candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 3000 online, to access the NATA response sheet once declared.
The examination was held on 3 June, for all registered candidates at around 102 exam centres in India and 8 international centres. It was conducted in a computer-based mode.
The NATA 2023 result for Test 2 is scheduled to be declared on 13 June, for all concerned candidates.
NATA 2023 Answer Key for Test 2: Steps To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the NATA 2023 answer key for Test 2 online:
Go to the website - nata.in.
Click on the "Test 2 Answer Key" option on the homepage.
Provide your application number and password in the given space.
Tap on login to continue.
The NATA answer key will display on your screen.
Tap on the download option.
(Written with inputs from Telegraph India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)