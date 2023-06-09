NATA 2023 Answer Key for Test 2 Declared: Download From nata.in; Important Dates

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has formally declared the NATA 2023 answer key for Test 2 online for interested candidates. It is important to note that the answer key is available on the official website - nata.in. Candidates can check and download the NATA answer key for Test 2 anytime they want as the link is activated on the website. One should check the details mentioned on the answer key carefully and calculate their probable NATA score.

