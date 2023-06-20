JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2023: Re-Evaluation Application Starts; Know Last Date

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially started accepting online applications for the re-evaluation of the JKBOSE Class 12th results 2023. It is important to note that concerned students have started submitting their applications from Monday, 19 June. One can submit their JKBOSE 12th result re-evaluation request online on the official website – jkbose.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the latest details available on the website carefully before submitting their requests to the board.
It is important to complete the JKBOSE Class 12th results 2023 re-evaluation application form filling soon. The application process has already begun on Monday for concerned students. You can get to know the latest updates about the JKBOSE 12th result online. Go to the website – jkbose.nic.in – to know the announcements by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.
The important details and announcements are available online so that interested students can go through them. You should know the last date to submit the re-evaluation request because your form will not be considered if you miss the deadline.
JKBOSE 12th Results 2023 Re-Evaluation: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the JKBOSE 12th results 2023 re-evaluation application form-filling process is scheduled to take place from 19 June to 9 July. You must submit your form by the mentioned last date.
Students have time till 2 July, to request copies of their JKBOSE Class 12 answer scripts. Rejected candidates cannot apply for rechecking of their answer scripts.
It is important to note that the application fee for the JKBOSE 12th result is Rs 495 for each answer script. You can get the photocopy for Rs 255 for each answer script. One must pay the fee online.
Candidates must take note of these details and check the website to know more about the rechecking process.
JKBOSE 12th Results 2023 Re-Evaluation: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to apply for the JKBOSE 12th results 2023 re-evaluation online:
Visit the website – jkbose.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states JKBOSE 12th results 2023 re-evaluation application on the home page.
Enter your registered details to access the form.
The Class 12 re-evaluation form will open on the screen and you have to enter your details.
Pay the required fee online.
Download a copy of the form for your reference.
