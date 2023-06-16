NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Released on neet.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download

NEET 2023 Answer Key : National Testing Agency, NTA has released the answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on June 13. Earlier, the agency had informed that they will be releasing the NEET UG 2023 result and the final answer key together. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and results on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

NTA has also released the list of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results. The Medical entrance exam was conducted on 7 May 2023 for all states except Manipur. The 8,753 candidates of Manipur appeared for the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

Provisional answer keys for NEET exams were released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key was supposed to be published along with or after the results.