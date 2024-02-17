CUET PG Exam 2024: Date, Schedule, Pattern, Scorecard, Counselling, and More

CUET PG Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place from 11 to 28 March 2024. The duration of the exam will be 105 minutes. There is a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. The Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate (CUET PG) is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates who want to get admission in PG courses of different colleges and universities.

CUET PG examination is conducted for two papers with a total of 100 questions. Paper A includes questions from General Awareness, General Knowledge, Language Comprehension, Mathematical Ability, and Logical Reasoning while as Paper B is subject specific. Let us read about CUET PG 2024 registration date, application form, fees, counselling, exam pattern, cut-off, scorecard, and other details below.