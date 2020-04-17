COVID-19: Delhi Joins UP, Punjab, Others in Regulating School Fees

Faced with job loss, pay-cuts and a steep decline in business due to the onset of the novel coronavirus, many lockdown-hit parents have been asking private schools to charge only tuition fee. Responding to these requests, governments in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have now issued strict guidelines for schools when it comes to collecting fees.

After repeated calls from the Delhi Parent Associations and other parent bodies, the government has ordered all private schools to charge only tuition fee on a month-to-month basis, while asking them to not force parents to pay other miscellaneous fee heads like transport and development charges.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the state’s education minister, said: