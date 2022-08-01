CUET UG Phase 2 Exam 2022 on 4 August: Admit Card Release Date and Other Details
CUET UG 2022: The Phase 2 exam will begin on 4 August and the admit cards will be out soon on the official website.
The Phase 2 exam of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) 2022 will start on Thursday, 4 August 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the hall tickets to be released should know that the CUET-UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Exam will be out on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, anytime soon. Whenever released, candidates can use their login credentials like application number and password to download their admit cards.
The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam admit card is important for students who want to appear in the examination. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. The CUET Phase 2 Admit Card for 2022 will have all the important details mentioned including candidate name, date of birth, roll number, examination centre name, examination date, etc.
The CUET UG Phase 2 exam 2022 will be conducted from 4 August to 20 August 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts – morning (9:00 am to 12:15 pm) and afternoon (3:00 pm to 6:45 pm). All the other details about the exam will be available on the admit card.
CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card: Release Date
As per some reports, the CUET-UG Phase 2 admit card was supposed to be released on 31 July 2022 but looks like the rumors did not turn out to be true. The exact release date is not known but candidates can expect it to be available soon on the official website.
CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: How To Download
Candidates can check their CUET UG 2022 Exam Admit Cards by following the steps below:
Visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the home page, go to the latest notifications and search for the link that reads 'Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Phase 2.'
Cick on the direct link and and you will be taken to the candidate login page.
Enter the login details like your application number and password.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Check the details carefully to avoid any mistake.
Download, save, and print the hall ticket for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.