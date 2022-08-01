CUET UG Phase 2 Exam 2022 on 4 August: Admit Card Release Date and Other Details

The Phase 2 exam of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) 2022 will start on Thursday, 4 August 2022. Candidates who are waiting for the hall tickets to be released should know that the CUET-UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Exam will be out on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, anytime soon. Whenever released, candidates can use their login credentials like application number and password to download their admit cards.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam admit card is important for students who want to appear in the examination. Without the hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. The CUET Phase 2 Admit Card for 2022 will have all the important details mentioned including candidate name, date of birth, roll number, examination centre name, examination date, etc.