COVID: JNU Asks Students to Pay Hostel & Mess Dues, Says Report

In a circular dated 14 August, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has asked students to clear mess and hostel dues as a precondition to register for the next semester, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, the JNU Student Union (JNUSU) has protested the move, calling it “unjust” since a majority of students vacated the hostels due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.

The circular states that “students are required to pay all relevant dues such as tuition fees, hostel fees, and mess dues, etc.” It further states that “hostel fee will be charged at the old rate” despite the fact that hostels are closed for students now.