COVID: JNU Asks Students to Pay Hostel & Mess Dues, Says Report
According to the report, the JNU Student Union (JNUSU) has protested the move, calling it “unjust”.
In a circular dated 14 August, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has asked students to clear mess and hostel dues as a precondition to register for the next semester, reported The Indian Express.
According to the report, the JNU Student Union (JNUSU) has protested the move, calling it “unjust” since a majority of students vacated the hostels due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.
The circular states that “students are required to pay all relevant dues such as tuition fees, hostel fees, and mess dues, etc.” It further states that “hostel fee will be charged at the old rate” despite the fact that hostels are closed for students now.
Charges are Not Logical: JNUSU
Following the release of the circular, the JNUSU held an emergency meeting with hostel presidents on 18 August and subsequently wrote to the Dean of Students, stating that the “charges are not logical”.
“The residents who remain on campus have not been provided breakfast since the lockdown commenced, yet the mess bill exceeds what could be presumed reasonable… Even though the mess bills have been clearly inflated artificially, the mess secretaries have not been given the opportunity to examine the mess bill for discrepancies…,” JNUSU statement read.
According the Indian Express report, the JNUSU has called for postponing registration process “till all existing issues faced by students are resolved.”
