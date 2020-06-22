Class 10 and Class 12 students of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) can expect their 2020 board exam results to be declared by Friday, 26 June. The official date of the results will decided on 22 June, reported The Indian Express, quoting VK Goyal, the CGBSE secretary.“The results will be announced via press conference. The students can download the provisional marksheets from the websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.”VK Goyal, Secretary, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary EducationThe CGBSE board had scheduled the exams in March 2020 but the exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Eventually, the CGBSE board decided not to conduct the pending Class 10 and Class 12 exams as the lockdown got extended.CBSE Likely to Scrap Class 10 and 12 Board Exams, Promote StudentsStudents were marked on internal assessment for the pending board exams and graded accordingly.This year, the board had also mandated that Class 10 and Class 12 students will not receive additional answer sheets during exams.Almost 3.84 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams and over 2.66 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage in 2019 for Class 12 was 78.43 percent while the Class 10 pass percentage was 68.2 percent.2021 CBSE Board Exams May Not Include All Topics, Suggests NCERT We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.