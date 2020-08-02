Centre Lifts Ban on Export of Made-in-India Ventilators
Export of ventilators was banned by the government in March 2020.
Restrictions on export of made-in-India ventilators have now been removed, the Group of Ministers constituted for tackling COVID-19 have decided in a recent meeting, the Ministry of Health hand Family Welfare said.
According to reports, the decision was taken at the 19th meeting of the GOM on Friday, 31 July following suggestions from the Ministry of Health hand Family Welfare said.
A formal decision has been communicated to Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to ensure that indigenous-built ventilators can now be exported.
Why was the restriction removed?
According to reports, compared to January this year, there are at least 20 companies that manufacture ventilators in the country.
Couple of big manufacturers have increased production from up to 100 a month to 10,000 a month now.
Only 0.28 percent patients in the country are on ventilator support.
Why was export of ventilators banned earlier?
In March, as the number of coronavirus cases rose sharply, the export of ventilators was banned to ensure that the country is well-stocked.
"The export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks only, and textile raw material for masks and coveralls only has been prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said in a notification dated 24 March.
