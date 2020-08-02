Centre Lifts Ban on Export of Made-in-India Ventilators

Restrictions on export of made-in-India ventilators have now been removed, the Group of Ministers constituted for tackling COVID-19 have decided in a recent meeting, the Ministry of Health hand Family Welfare said.

According to reports, the decision was taken at the 19th meeting of the GOM on Friday, 31 July following suggestions from the Ministry of Health hand Family Welfare said.

A formal decision has been communicated to Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to ensure that indigenous-built ventilators can now be exported.