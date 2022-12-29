ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Released: Check cbse.gov.in; Download 10th, 12th Timetable

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2023: Candidates can download the board exam timetable from cbse.gov.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Education
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has officially declared the class 10th and class 12th date sheet 2023. Students who will be appearing for the exams are requested to check and download the CBSE date sheet 2023 from the official website. It is important to note that the CBSE 10th,12th date sheets 2023 are available on the website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates must go through the exam dates and timings carefully on the timetable and stay informed before the exams begin.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for the CBSE date sheet 2023 to release so they can prepare accordingly. Finally, the CBSE 10th and12th date sheets 2023 are declared so students should go through them without any further delay. They can contact the concerned officials or the school authorities in case of any problem. One must download the timetable soon.

All the candidates should note that they can download the board exam timetable from two websites - cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. After downloading the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam timetable, candidates must keep a close eye on the website for all the other updates.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Latest Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE updates every detail on the official website. The CBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2023 are also formally declared on the website so that it is easier for interested candidates to check.

Candidates must save a copy of the CBSE date sheet 2023 so they can refer to it whenever required. All the exams will be conducted according to the details mentioned on the timetable.
In case of any changes in the exam dates or timings, the board will inform the students via their official website - cbse.gov.in. Therefore, candidates must keep a close eye on it and stay alert.

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023: Steps to Download

Here are the steps everyone should follow to download the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 online, which is released recently:

  • First, go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that states CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet on the homepage.

  • Now, tap on either CBSE 10th date sheet 2023 or CBSE 12th date sheet 2023 on the site.

  • Your respective board exam timetable will appear on the screen.

  • Download the date sheet from the website.

  • Save a copy of the timetable on your device or take a printout of the same.

education

Topics:  CBSE   CBSE Date Sheet   Board Exam 2023 

Published: 
