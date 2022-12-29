CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Released: Check cbse.gov.in; Download 10th, 12th Timetable

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has officially declared the class 10th and class 12th date sheet 2023. Students who will be appearing for the exams are requested to check and download the CBSE date sheet 2023 from the official website. It is important to note that the CBSE 10th,12th date sheets 2023 are available on the website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates must go through the exam dates and timings carefully on the timetable and stay informed before the exams begin.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for the CBSE date sheet 2023 to release so they can prepare accordingly. Finally, the CBSE 10th and12th date sheets 2023 are declared so students should go through them without any further delay. They can contact the concerned officials or the school authorities in case of any problem. One must download the timetable soon.