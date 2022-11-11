CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 Date and Time: Class 10, 12 Exam Date To Be Out Soon

According to CBSE, practical tests for classes 10 and 12 as well as project work and internal evaluation will start on 1 January 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and overseas, excluding those that will be closed for the month.

Practical tests, internal assessments, and project work will be completed in November and December 2022 in schools located in winter-bound areas that are anticipated to remain closed in January.

Candidates who want to check the CBSE 10, 12 syllabus and sample question papers 2023 must visit the official website for reference.

Besides CBSE board exams, ICSE and ISC board exam date sheets are also awaited. CBSE has already announced the exam dates for 10, 12 classes, the same is yet to be confirmed by CISE board.