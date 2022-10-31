CBSE CTET 2022 Registration Starts Today: Check ctet.nic.in; Application Steps
CBSE CTET 2022 Registration: Go to ctet.nic.in and apply for the entrance test once the registration begins.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to formally begin the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 registration today, Monday, 31 October, for interested candidates. The registration form will be available on the official website. The website that one should visit to complete the CBSE CTET 2022 registration is ctet.nic.in. It is important to note that the application process will be conducted online by the CBSE. Interested candidates should take note of the important dates.
The CBSE CTET 2022 registration is set to begin soon on the website – ctet.nic.in. Candidates are requested to stay alert so that they can complete the process on time. In case of any problems or confusion, contact the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). You can also go through the latest updates on the official website before starting to apply for the test.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) updates every detail on the CTET official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to stay informed.
CTET 2022 Registration: Important Dates and Details
According to the official details available on the website, the last date to complete the CTET 2022 registration is 24 November. Candidates have time till 25 November to pay the application fees online.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 will be formally held in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 and January 2023. The exact date of the examination will be announced later by the CBSE.
Candidates who are registering for the entrance exam must stay alert so that they can know the exact exam dates on time. The admit card release date will also be confirmed after the registration process is over for the candidates.
CTET 2022 Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates should follow to complete the CTET 2022 registration online:
Visit the website – ctet.nic.in.
Click on the link that states 'CTET 2022 Registration' on the homepage.
Register yourself by entering the correct information.
Log in to the registration form and fill out the details carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents and pay the application fees.
Click on 'Submit' to complete the application process.
Download the registration form from the website.
Take a printout or save a copy of the same on your device.
