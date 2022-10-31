CBSE CTET 2022 Registration Starts Today: Check ctet.nic.in; Application Steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to formally begin the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 registration today, Monday, 31 October, for interested candidates. The registration form will be available on the official website. The website that one should visit to complete the CBSE CTET 2022 registration is ctet.nic.in. It is important to note that the application process will be conducted online by the CBSE. Interested candidates should take note of the important dates.

