JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Dates Soon; Check jeemain.nta.nic.in for Updates
JEE Main 2023: Aspirants can download the official schedule from jeemain.nta.nic.in once released by the NTA.
Aspirants are eagerly waiting for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates to be declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released any details regarding the JEE Main 2023 application form and other important exam dates. According to the latest reports available online, the JEE Main 2023 exam is expected to be held in January and April. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the schedule soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Once the JEE Main 2023 dates are officially declared on the website, candidates can download the schedule and refer to it whenever required. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update every detail on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in so that it is easier for interested aspirants to access. As per the latest details, the JEE Main 2023 registration will start in November.
Once the registration for the exams begins, candidates can fill out the JEE Main application form 2023 on the website. Aspirants are requested to stay alert so that they can take note of all the latest updates.
JEE Main 2023: Latest Details
According to the details available online, the JEE Main 2023 first session is expected to be held in January and the second session is likely to be conducted in April.
It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the JEE Main 2023 schedule yet so interested candidates should keep a close eye on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.
Once the JEE Main registration begins for all aspirants, more details will be available regarding the exam dates.
The application form is expected to be released in November and candidates must fill it out on time to be considered for the upcoming examination.
The NTA will also state the application fees and other important details on the official notice.
JEE Main 2023: Steps To Check Notification
Here are the simple steps aspirants should follow to check the JEE Main 2023 notice, once released officially online by the National Testing Agency (NTA):
Visit the official website of the examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the notification that states JEE Main 2023 schedule on the homepage.
The exam schedule will display on your screen.
Go through the exam dates, registration dates, application fees, and other details on the notice carefully.
Download the schedule from the website.
Save a copy of the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule on your device.
