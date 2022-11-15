JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Dates Soon; Check jeemain.nta.nic.in for Updates

Aspirants are eagerly waiting for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates to be declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released any details regarding the JEE Main 2023 application form and other important exam dates. According to the latest reports available online, the JEE Main 2023 exam is expected to be held in January and April. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the schedule soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once the JEE Main 2023 dates are officially declared on the website, candidates can download the schedule and refer to it whenever required. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update every detail on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in so that it is easier for interested aspirants to access. As per the latest details, the JEE Main 2023 registration will start in November.