ADVERTISEMENT

JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Dates Soon; Check jeemain.nta.nic.in for Updates

JEE Main 2023: Aspirants can download the official schedule from jeemain.nta.nic.in once released by the NTA.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Dates Soon; Check jeemain.nta.nic.in for Updates
i

Aspirants are eagerly waiting for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates to be declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released any details regarding the JEE Main 2023 application form and other important exam dates. According to the latest reports available online, the JEE Main 2023 exam is expected to be held in January and April. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the schedule soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once the JEE Main 2023 dates are officially declared on the website, candidates can download the schedule and refer to it whenever required. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update every detail on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in so that it is easier for interested aspirants to access. As per the latest details, the JEE Main 2023 registration will start in November.

Also Read

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Today: Important Rules; Check Details and Updates Here

JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Today: Important Rules; Check Details and Updates Here
ADVERTISEMENT
Once the registration for the exams begins, candidates can fill out the JEE Main application form 2023 on the website. Aspirants are requested to stay alert so that they can take note of all the latest updates.

JEE Main 2023: Latest Details

According to the details available online, the JEE Main 2023 first session is expected to be held in January and the second session is likely to be conducted in April.

It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the JEE Main 2023 schedule yet so interested candidates should keep a close eye on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

Once the JEE Main registration begins for all aspirants, more details will be available regarding the exam dates.

Also Read

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today: Check mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today: Check mcc.nic.in
ADVERTISEMENT

The application form is expected to be released in November and candidates must fill it out on time to be considered for the upcoming examination.

The NTA will also state the application fees and other important details on the official notice.

JEE Main 2023: Steps To Check Notification

Here are the simple steps aspirants should follow to check the JEE Main 2023 notice, once released officially online by the National Testing Agency (NTA):

  • Visit the official website of the examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the notification that states JEE Main 2023 schedule on the homepage.

  • The exam schedule will display on your screen.

  • Go through the exam dates, registration dates, application fees, and other details on the notice carefully.

  • Download the schedule from the website.

  • Save a copy of the JEE Main 2023 exam schedule on your device.

Also Read

UGC NET Result 2022 Declared: Subject-Wise Cut-Off Marks, Scores, and More

UGC NET Result 2022 Declared: Subject-Wise Cut-Off Marks, Scores, and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  NTA   JEE Main   JEE Main exam dates 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×