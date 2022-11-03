CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet Likely To Be Released By November End

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is expected to release the date sheet of 10th and 12th class board exam 2023 soon. Reportedly, CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet will be issued by the concerned officials in the last week of November 2022. Once released, candidates can download and check the date sheet from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet will mention all the important details including dates of exam, timing, courses, subject codes, and more.

The tentative guidelines and timelines for CBSE 10, 12 practical, internal assessment, and project assessment have already published by the concerned authorities for winter schools. It is likely that the practical examination and internal assessment will be conducted from 15 November to 14 December 2022.