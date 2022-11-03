ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet Likely To Be Released By November End

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for 10, 12 class exams is likely to be released by the end of November.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet Likely To Be Released By November End
i

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is expected to release the date sheet of 10th and 12th class board exam 2023 soon. Reportedly, CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet will be issued by the concerned officials in the last week of November 2022. Once released, candidates can download and check the date sheet from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet will mention all the important details including dates of exam, timing, courses, subject codes, and more.

The tentative guidelines and timelines for CBSE 10, 12 practical, internal assessment, and project assessment have already published by the concerned authorities for winter schools. It is likely that the practical examination and internal assessment will be conducted from 15 November to 14 December 2022.

Also Read

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Practical Exam Date Sheet for Winter Schools Released

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Practical Exam Date Sheet for Winter Schools Released
ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Board Exam Date 2023 for Classes 10 and 12

The official dates for CBSE board exam 2023 for 10th and 12th classes have not been announced by the CBSE yet, However, it is expected that the  CBSE 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February 2023. Before the final exams, the internal assessment and practical examinations will be held by the CBSE board for regular schools.

Also Read

BSEH 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022 Date Sheet Out on bseh.org.in: How To Check

BSEH 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022 Date Sheet Out on bseh.org.in: How To Check
ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Steps To Check 10, 12 Class Date Sheet

Candidates who want to check their CBSE 10, 12 exam date sheet 2023 must follow the below steps.

  • Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section.

  • Search the direct link for 'CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet'.

  • Click on the link and a PDF file will be displayed on your screen.

  • Check the date sheet carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also Read

PSEB Date Sheet 2022 Released: Check Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Schedule

PSEB Date Sheet 2022 Released: Check Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Schedule

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×