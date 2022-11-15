ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Allocation List Today

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 provisional round 2 result on mcc.nic.in

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
1 min read
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Allocation List Today
i

The provisional result for NEET UG counseling 2022 round 2 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, 14 November 2022. The final NEET UG Counselling result for round 2 will be declared today, 15 November 2022. The candidates who participated in the counseling process can check the results on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

If students faced any issues or discrepancies in the result, they could inform the MCC of DGHS up to 10 AM on 15 November through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The official notification read, “The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”

Know how to check and download the provisional NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 results.

Also Read

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 to be Released Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 to be Released Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result?

  1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UG medical counseling’ option.

  3. Click on the round 2 provisional result link from the left side menu.

  4. The result will open in a PDF file.

  5. You can check your result as per your rank.

  6. Check the result carefully and save the PDF for future reference.

For more updates, students can keep an eye on the MCC website. Students can start reporting to their allotted colleges after the announcement of the final round 2 counseling result.

Also Read

JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Dates Soon; Check jeemain.nta.nic.in for Updates

JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Dates Soon; Check jeemain.nta.nic.in for Updates

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×