NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Allocation List Today
Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 provisional round 2 result on mcc.nic.in
The provisional result for NEET UG counseling 2022 round 2 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday, 14 November 2022. The final NEET UG Counselling result for round 2 will be declared today, 15 November 2022. The candidates who participated in the counseling process can check the results on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
If students faced any issues or discrepancies in the result, they could inform the MCC of DGHS up to 10 AM on 15 November through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.
The official notification read, “The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”
Know how to check and download the provisional NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 results.
How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result?
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘UG medical counseling’ option.
Click on the round 2 provisional result link from the left side menu.
The result will open in a PDF file.
You can check your result as per your rank.
Check the result carefully and save the PDF for future reference.
For more updates, students can keep an eye on the MCC website. Students can start reporting to their allotted colleges after the announcement of the final round 2 counseling result.
