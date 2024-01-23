CBSE CTET Result 2024: Marks sheet & To Be Available on DigiLocker; Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently issued an important notification regarding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2024. According to the notice, the marks sheets, pass certificates, and other documents of CTET 2024 will be made available for students on the DigiLocker app. The board officials will create the accounts of all students who have appeared in the CTET exam on DigiLocker, and share login details with them on the mobile number registered with CBSE.
This change has been introduced to promote a green initiative. According to CBSE, "The Board is committed to save a huge amount of money and valuable resources like paper, trees and water and reduce carbon emissions. Mark sheet and eligibility certificate is convenient in digital format for all as they can be shared electronically anytime anywhere."
The documents and certificates uploaded on DigiLocker will be safe and secure because they will be encrypted by unique QR codes. Such codes can be scanned by using the mobile application of DigiLocker. According to CBSE, the documents on DigiLocker are digitally signed, and therefore valid as per IT Act.
This year, CTET Exam was conducted by CBSE on 21 January 2024 across different examination centers of the country. The examination is held to make students eligible for teaching posts in primary and high schools. Students have to appear in two papers - paper 1 and paper 2 for qualifying the central teacher eligibility exam.
When Will be CBSE CTET Result 2024 Released?
CBSE is expected to release the CTET result anytime soon. However, the exact date and time is yet to be confirmed. Before that the concerned officials will issue the CTET Answer Key 2024. The answer will be provisional and can be challenged by candidates in case of discrepancies.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on CBSE CTET Result 2024.
How To Check CBSE CTET Result 2024?
Once released, candidates can follow below steps to check CTET Result 2024.
Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CBSE CTET Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
