CBSE CTET Result 2024: Marks sheet & To Be Available on DigiLocker; Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently issued an important notification regarding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2024. According to the notice, the marks sheets, pass certificates, and other documents of CTET 2024 will be made available for students on the DigiLocker app. The board officials will create the accounts of all students who have appeared in the CTET exam on DigiLocker, and share login details with them on the mobile number registered with CBSE.

This change has been introduced to promote a green initiative. According to CBSE, "The Board is committed to save a huge amount of money and valuable resources like paper, trees and water and reduce carbon emissions. Mark sheet and eligibility certificate is convenient in digital format for all as they can be shared electronically anytime anywhere."