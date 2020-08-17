CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Registration Dates, Application Fee

The application fees for both regular and private students for the CBSE compartment exams is Rs 300 per subject. The late fees, in addition to the prescribed fees, is Rs 2,000 per subject. For schools outside India, the prescribed fees is Rs 2,000

The deadline for submission of the application fees is 20 August till 5 pm. The timeline for submission of application with late fees is 21-22 August till 5 pm.