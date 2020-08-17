CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Registration Dates, Application Fee
There has been no official exam date released yet but it is likely to be held in September.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 17 August, announced the start of the application process for the class 10, 12 compartment exam. There has been no official exam date released yet but it is likely to be held in September.
Regular students can contact their respective schools for applying for the exam whereas private students can apply online on the official CBSE website.
The application fees for both regular and private students for the CBSE compartment exams is Rs 300 per subject. The late fees, in addition to the prescribed fees, is Rs 2,000 per subject. For schools outside India, the prescribed fees is Rs 2,000
The deadline for submission of the application fees is 20 August till 5 pm. The timeline for submission of application with late fees is 21-22 August till 5 pm.
Normally compartment examinations are held in July after the results of Board exams are released. However, this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many board exams had to be cancelled and results of some class 10 and 12 exams were also delayed.
Earlier, CBSE, while filing its reply in court, had asked for compartment exams to be held. According to senior officials of the Ministry of Education and CBSE, these exams can be conducted in the first week of September.
A majority of students have compartments in Mathematics, Social Science and Science in class 10 while class 12 has seen compartments mostly in Mathematics, Accounts and Economics.
CBSE said, "JEE Main, NEET (UG) and JEE Advanced are important tests. They require Board results as based on them, a student gets admission in higher education. It is necessary to hold compartment exams because many students who have filled forms for these higher education tests, also have to appear for compartments this year."
