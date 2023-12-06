CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024: Exams To Begin From 15 February 2024

CBSE Exam 2023-24: Students who are planning to appear for the CBSE class 10th and 12th boards are eagerly for the release of the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 on the official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced a specific date for releasing the date sheet. This year, over 35 lakh students are planning to appear for the CBSE Board Exams 2024. As per the sources, CBSE has released the Class 10th and 12th schedule and it is a 55-day examination period from February 15 to April 10, 2024. The practical exams will be conducted from 1 January 2024. Students can get access to the CBSE Class 10th and 12th date sheet 2024 on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will be distributed to students in their respective schools.
How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024?
Visit the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE at the official website- cbse.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the "Examination" section.
Search for a link to the date sheet within the "Examination" section and click on it.
The 10th or 12th date sheet will be displayed in PDF format on your screen.
You can check the date sheet online or download it on your computer by clicking the "Download" button.
CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Pattern 2024
The CBSE Board Exam 2024 question papers will have 50% competency or case-based questions and 20% response-type questions. The paper will also have 20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs); 30% will be short answer/long answer type questions. Last year, 38,64,373 students registered for the CBSE Board exams.
Students will be given their roll numbers for the CBSE Board Exams 2024 in their respective schools along with the admission cards.
