CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024: Exams To Begin From 15 February 2024

The CBSE Board Exam 2024 question papers will have 50% competency or case-based questions and 20% response-type questions. The paper will also have 20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs); 30% will be short answer/long answer type questions. Last year, 38,64,373 students registered for the CBSE Board exams.

Students will be given their roll numbers for the CBSE Board Exams 2024 in their respective schools along with the admission cards.