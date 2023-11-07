CAT 2023 Admit Card to Release Today On iimcat.ac.in; Check Latest Details Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is gearing up to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card today, Tuesday, 7 November, for all registered candidates. According to the latest official details, the CAT 2023 admit card will be declared at 5 pm on Tuesday on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. One can download their hall ticket as soon as the link is activated on the aforementioned website by the exam-conducting body. You should stay alert.

Candidates who are patiently waiting for the CAT 2023 admit card to be released today should go through the latest announcements on the site. The admit card release time is mentioned online for those who want to know. You can also go through the important dates and details on the website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to stay updated about the exam.