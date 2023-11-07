ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

CAT 2023 Admit Card to Release Today On iimcat.ac.in; Check Latest Details Here

CAT 2023 Admit Card: The exam is scheduled to take place on 26 November for candidates.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read


The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is gearing up to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card today, Tuesday, 7 November, for all registered candidates. According to the latest official details, the CAT 2023 admit card will be declared at 5 pm on Tuesday on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. One can download their hall ticket as soon as the link is activated on the aforementioned website by the exam-conducting body. You should stay alert.

Candidates who are patiently waiting for the CAT 2023 admit card to be released today should go through the latest announcements on the site. The admit card release time is mentioned online for those who want to know. You can also go through the important dates and details on the website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to stay updated about the exam.

Candidates should keep their CAT login credentials ready before downloading the admit cards online. You will not be allowed to access the page without entering the registered details so make sure to keep them handy.

CAT 2023 Exam Date: Admit Card Details

As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the CAT 2023 is set to be conducted on 26 November. Candidates should download the hall tickets before the exam date.

It is important to note that you will not be allowed to sit for the admission test without the CAT 2023 admit card so please download it on time. Go through the details mentioned on it carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.

All those candidates who registered for the admission test will receive their admit cards on 7 November. They will be informed as soon as the link is activated.

Keep your login credentials such as CAT User ID and Password ready to download the admit card from the site. Read the instructions printed on it carefully before the exam date.

CAT 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Here are the steps you should know to download the CAT 2023 admit card online:

  • Visit iimcat.ac.in to find the admit card link.

  • Click on the option that states CAT 2023 Admit Card Download on the homepage.

  • Type in your login credentials in the given space and click on submit.

  • The CAT admit card will appear on the screen and you can check the details.

  • Download the admit card and save a hard copy for the exam day.

Topics:  Admit Card   CAT exam 

