CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Starts: Check csirnet.nta.ac.in; Details

The online registration for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2023 for the December exam has officially started on the website for interested candidates. Aspiring candidates who want to register for the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 must check the application link on the official website - csirnet.nta.ac.in. One must fill out the registration form and submit it on time to sit for the eligibility test on the scheduled date.

