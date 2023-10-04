JKSSB DEO Admit Card 2023 Declared: Download From jkssb.nic.in; Latest Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) officially declared the admit card for the post of Data Entry Operator on Tuesday, 3 October. Registered candidates can download the JKSSB admit card for the DEO exam 2023 from the official website - jkssb.nic.in. You should check and download the JKSSB DEO admit card 2023 soon from the aforementioned website. Make sure to go through the exam details printed on the admit card carefully and save a hard copy.
The JKSSB admit card for the DEO exam 2023 is released for all registered candidates. You should download the JKSSB DEO admit card 2023 before the exam date if you want to appear for the exam. Candidates who applied for the written exam were patiently waiting for the hall tickets to be released. Now, they can finally download them online.
You should keep your login details handy while downloading the JKSSB admit cards online. Nobody will be allowed to access the hall ticket without entering the login credentials so keep them ready beforehand.
JKSSB Admit Card: Important Updates
As per the latest official details, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Data Entry Operator on 8 October, for all registered candidates.
You will not be allowed to sit for your exam without the JKSSB admit card so download it soon. Go through the exam details and stay updated with the latest information.
To check and download the JKSSB DEO hall ticket, candidates have to enter their registered e-mail ID and Date of Birth in the provided space. Cross-check the details and then tap on submit to view the admit card.
All the latest details from the board are available on the website for registered candidates. You should check the announcements before appearing for the exam.
JKSSB Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the JKSSB admit card 2023 for the DEO exam here:
Go to the official page - jkssb.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "Admit Cards for OMR Examination Data Entry Operator" on the website.
Enter your registered E-Mail ID and Date of Birth in the given boxes and click on submit.
The JKSSB admit card will display on your screen.
Go through the details and tap on the download option.
