JKSSB DEO Admit Card 2023 Declared: Download From jkssb.nic.in; Latest Details

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) officially declared the admit card for the post of Data Entry Operator on Tuesday, 3 October. Registered candidates can download the JKSSB admit card for the DEO exam 2023 from the official website - jkssb.nic.in. You should check and download the JKSSB DEO admit card 2023 soon from the aforementioned website. Make sure to go through the exam details printed on the admit card carefully and save a hard copy.

