AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; How to Download Here

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) officially declared the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result on Wednesday, 4 October. Concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check the AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result for the PG courses can go through the details on the website - aaccc.gov.in. One should note that the seat allotment result link is activated on the official website for candidates to check and download it.

