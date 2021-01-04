CAT Topper from Himachal Aims to Be Next Nadella, Pichai
Vishesh Garg scored 99.99 percent and completed his BTech from NIT Hamirpur in 2019.
Scoring 99.99 percent in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020, 23-year-old Vishesh Garg is a step closer to achieving his dream of pursuing a career in Management.
Taking inspiration from Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, Garg has always aspired to a be Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
“While studying B Tech in Electronics and Communication, I would read inspiring stories of Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, who are shaping the world by heading technology giants like Microsoft and Google. I felt I could be a CEO one day, if I got admission in a good B-school,” he said.
Garg is among the 20 students who topped the test this year. The CAT 2020 results were released on 2 January and a total of nine students have scored 100 percent, of these, five are from IIT.
How Did He Prepare for CAT?
“While I didn’t score a 100 percent in the test, I am happy with my performance,” he said.
According to him, mock tests helped him understand his weak areas, be familiarised with the pattern of the paper and increased his speed in answering questions.
“I was registered at TIME’s online class in June. Apart from the lectures and mock test series, I took guidance from online resources, followed toppers’ preparation strategies, and studied books like Arun Sharma’s CAT series,” added the 23-year-old student.
The CAT topper hails from Himachal Pradesh and completed his B Tech from NIT Hamirpur in 2019. He is hoping to pursue an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore or Delhi University. He has listed IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Kolkata as his second preferences.
