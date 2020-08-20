‘Cancel CBSE Compartment Exams’: AISA Writes to Education Minister

Demanding the cancellation of compartmental exams for CBSE class 10 and 12, the All India Students Association (AISA) has written a letter to Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal as well as to the education ministers of all states.

The student union, which has been opposing the conduct of any exam in the country, has written the letters on behalf of students who had failed in a subject with a margin of one to seven marks, reports The Indian Express.