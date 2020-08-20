‘Cancel CBSE Compartment Exams’: AISA Writes to Education Minister
AISA wrote a letter to the Education Minister requesting the cancellation of CBSE Compartment Exam 2020.
Demanding the cancellation of compartmental exams for CBSE class 10 and 12, the All India Students Association (AISA) has written a letter to Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal as well as to the education ministers of all states.
The student union, which has been opposing the conduct of any exam in the country, has written the letters on behalf of students who had failed in a subject with a margin of one to seven marks, reports The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 August, dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of CBSE compartment exams, while giving petitioners the option of filing a fresh plea challenging CBSE notification dated 6 August.
The letter states, “Students feel wronged as a large number of candidates have been granted marks without having to sit for exams. They have been given extremely generous marks without having to perform.”
AISA says that such students should also be given grace marks or be promoted based on internal assessment, as per the letter.
According to AISA, if these exams are conducted, students who have secured provisional admission in colleges could lose the amount of money that they may have deposited as admission fee.
Earlier, CBSE had said that even though the board had received multiple requests for cancellation of compartmental exams, it could not accept the same as it would adversely affect the future of a large number of students.
It had also told the Supreme Court that students who have failed in board exams as well as those not happy with board exam results would be allowed to write compartmental exams
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.