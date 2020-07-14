Can Conduct Open Book Exams Online From 10 Aug, DU Tells Delhi HC

When Professor Vinay Sharma, Dean of Admissions, DU, submitted that the volume of students is ‘very large’ and that ‘80-85 days are taken for evaluation and declaration of result’, the court said that distribution of answer scripts must begin soon after 10 August.

Finally the court directed DU to file an affidavit on conducting physical exam for students who are not able to take the OBE. It also asked DU to state the timeline for declaration of results.

When Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that almost 12,000 Common Service Centres are not working and that there are no scribes, WiFi or infrastructure, the court directed the Human Resource Development Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to file an affidavit on the status of CSE and arrangement made for scribes for PWD students.