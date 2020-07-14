Can Conduct Open Book Exams Online From 10 Aug, DU Tells Delhi HC
DU said students will be given the option of appearing for physical examinations from 17 September 2020.
The University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday, 14 July, told the Delhi High Court that it will hold Open Book Examinations (OBEs) online for final-year exams between 10 to 31 August, while adding that students will be given the option of appearing for physical examinations from 17 September 2020.
Hearing a petition challenging the University of Delhi’s decision to conduct OBEs, the bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad had asked the central varsity to advance its examinations and compress the entire examination process.
Towards the beginning of the hearing, DU had informed the court that it will hold OBEs from 17 August and results would only be declared by 30 November.
But the court was unhappy with DU’s proposal and asked it to advance exams to 10 July and complete the examination process in the interest of students.
“You can compress the evaluation process also. November is not viable. Those who sit for online examination can be given their result.”Delhi High Court
When Professor Vinay Sharma, Dean of Admissions, DU, submitted that the volume of students is ‘very large’ and that ‘80-85 days are taken for evaluation and declaration of result’, the court said that distribution of answer scripts must begin soon after 10 August.
Finally the court directed DU to file an affidavit on conducting physical exam for students who are not able to take the OBE. It also asked DU to state the timeline for declaration of results.
When Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out that almost 12,000 Common Service Centres are not working and that there are no scribes, WiFi or infrastructure, the court directed the Human Resource Development Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to file an affidavit on the status of CSE and arrangement made for scribes for PWD students.
