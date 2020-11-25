In Stanford’s Most Cited Scientists List, Son of a Bengal Farmer

Throughout his life, Dr Das studied at government institutions – first at Dr Shyamaprasad High School in Dhantala till Class 10 and then at Nasra High School, near Ranaghat, for Class 11 and 12.

Unlike many other students, Dr Das never liked Arts subjects in school, and would often not score good in them. While he was interested in Science, it was his love for math that made him choose the subject both in UG and PG.