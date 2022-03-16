AP Inter Practical Exams 2022: Fresh Hall Tickets To Be Released Soon

The AP inter practical examinations 2022 which were to be held earlier were rescheduled this month. As per the reports, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to release soon fresh admit cards or hall tickets for the candidates appearing for this exam.

The BIEAP will also be releasing the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Practical exams which were rescheduled as well.

The AP Inter practical exams were to be conducted on 11 March 2022 but it was rescheduled for unknown reasons. The exams got postponed at a time when the hall tickets had already been released. Therefore, fresh hall tickets will be released by the board with new dates and guidelines for the rescheduled exams