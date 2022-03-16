AP Inter Practical Exams 2022: Fresh Hall Tickets To Be Released Soon
APBIE will be releasing the fresh hall tickets for rescheduled exams soon.
The AP inter practical examinations 2022 which were to be held earlier were rescheduled this month. As per the reports, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to release soon fresh admit cards or hall tickets for the candidates appearing for this exam.
The BIEAP will also be releasing the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Practical exams which were rescheduled as well.
The AP Inter practical exams were to be conducted on 11 March 2022 but it was rescheduled for unknown reasons. The exams got postponed at a time when the hall tickets had already been released. Therefore, fresh hall tickets will be released by the board with new dates and guidelines for the rescheduled exams
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022: Revised Dates
BIEAP has not yet confirmed the dates for the rescheduled examinations. They had informed about the deferment or postponement of the exams through official notifications.
The board has not yet announced the revised dates for the rescheduled exams. As soon as the dates are notified, they will be released on the official website as well. The students can keep checking the website bie.ap.gov.in for more information.
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022: How to Download Fresh Hall Tickets
Visit the official website of bie.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022'.
You will be redirected to a new page.
You will have to enter your roll number and other credentials.
Check all the details before submitting them.
The fresh hall ticket for AP Inter Practical exams 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the admit card and carry a hard copy as well.
