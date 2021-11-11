Allahabad University UGAT 2021 Result Declared
Allahabad University UGAT 2021 result released for BSc Biology and BSc Mathematics.
The Allahabad University (AU) has released the AU Entrance Result 2021 for the Undergraduate Aptitude Test, UGAT.
However, candidates must note that right now AU has released the results for only two courses – BSc Biology and BSc Mathematics.
Candidates who sat for the entrance exams can visit the official website of AU at aupravesh2021.com and download their respective scores.
The AU UGAT 2021 exams were conducted between 18 October 2021 and 30 October 2021.
In 2021, about 50,000 students sat for the AU UGAT 2021 exams wherein a total of 7,000 seats were available for UG courses.
Candidates must note that they will require their official login credentials such as their login ID and password to check their AU UGAT 2021 results.
Also, those students who are pursuing courses other than the ones whose results have been released are advised to wait till 14 November 2021 as Allahabad University is expected to release the results of other subjects by then.
AU UGAT 2021 Result: How to Download
Go to the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.
Go to the ‘Admission 2021’ or ‘AU Pravesh’ portal on the home page and click on it.
Once you select the UGAT (BA, BSc, BCom and BFA) link, click on ‘Proceed’ and you will be re-directed to a new page.
Enter your login credentials here and sign in to your UGAT portal.
Your AU UGAT 2021 result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates interested to know more about the counselling process pertaining to the AU UGAT 2021 exams must note that the counselling shall be held offline soon.
The allotment of seats would be solely based on the results and the choices that the selected candidates make.
In addition, AU is expected to release other details related to the counselling process soon.
However, in the meantime, all candidates are advised to visit the official website of AU and check their AU UGAT 2021 results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.