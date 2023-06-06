ADVERTISEMENT

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Declared At ahsec.assam.gov.in; Steps To Check

Check the date, time, websites and steps to download the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Declared At ahsec.assam.gov.in; Steps To Check
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has declared the HS or class 12 final results 2023 today, June 6 at around 9 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website- ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Apart from the official board website, HS results will be also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. Now that the results have been announced, the result link will be activated soon.

Though results are out today, students have to collect their marks sheets and certificates from schools later. The board may soon announce names of the top 10 rank holders in each stream – Science, Arts, and Commerce along with results.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the AHSEC HS 12th result date and tweeted, “Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023.”

Also Read

MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Declared: Download From mbacet2023.mahacet.org; Details

MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Declared: Download From mbacet2023.mahacet.org; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check AHSEC HS 12th Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official websites as mentioned above.

  2. On the homepage, click on the HS or Class 12 result link.

  3. Enter the required details to login.

  4. You can check the result carefully and download it on your device.

  5. Make sure to take a printout for future use.

Also Read

Tripura Board Result: TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Out At tbse.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Board Result: TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Out At tbse.tripura.gov.in

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×