AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Declared At ahsec.assam.gov.in; Steps To Check

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has declared the HS or class 12 final results 2023 today, June 6 at around 9 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website- ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Apart from the official board website, HS results will be also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. Now that the results have been announced, the result link will be activated soon.

Though results are out today, students have to collect their marks sheets and certificates from schools later. The board may soon announce names of the top 10 rank holders in each stream – Science, Arts, and Commerce along with results.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the AHSEC HS 12th result date and tweeted, “Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023.”