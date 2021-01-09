Admit Card Released for ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Check Details
ICAI CA January 2021 examinations are scheduled from 21 January to 7 February 2021.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have released the admit cards for CA exams which are scheduled to commence from 21 January 2021. Aspirants can download their admit cards from ICAI’s official website.
ICAI CA Exam Dates
According to a notice published by the ICAI on 11 December 2020, “Chartered Accountant Examinations for the students who had opted-out of the November 2020 Examinations and opted for November 2020 Cycle - II is scheduled from 21st January 2021 to 7th February, 2021.”
According to the notice, foundation course exams will be conducted on 21, 23, 25 and 28 January 2021.
Examination for Intermediate Course (IPC), Group-I (under old and new scheme) will be held on 22, 24, 27 and 29 January 2021. Whereas, dates for Group-II examinations under the old scheme are 1, 3 and 5 February 2021, and 1, 3, 5 and 7 February 2021 under new scheme.
Final Course examinations under both old and new schemes are scheduled to happen on 21, 23, 25 and 28 January 2021 for Group-I, and on 30 January 2021, 2, 4 & 6 February 2021 for Group-II.
How To Download Admit Card for ICAI CA Exam 2021
Candidates are required to download their admit cards from ICAI website icai.org. No physical admit card will be sent by the ICAI.
Here is how you can download your admit card:
- Visit https://icaiexam.icai.org/.
- Login using your registration number and password.
- Click on the link in front of “admit card” option.
- The admit card will appear on the screen and you can download or print it.
