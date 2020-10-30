7.5% Reservation for Govt School Students in TN’s Medical Colleges

Tamil Nadu on Friday, 30 October, passed a Government Order (GO) that will allow 7.5 percent horizontal reservation in medical colleges run by the state government for government school students who have cleared the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) this year, reported The News Minute.

Following the passage of the Bill in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Bill was sent for Governor’s approval, who had asked for two to three weeks to deliberate on the matter.