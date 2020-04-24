“There will be no Azaan. This is the order of the LG.”A video where two policemen from Delhi’s Prem Nagar police station are telling people that Azaan is banned, has gone viral social media. This is at a time when the holy month of Ramzan is set to begin on 25 April.Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and the Delhi police clarified that no such order has been passed. The Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal also said that an inquiry has been launched to identify the cops in the video.These cops can be seen having a heated discussion with the locals of the area in the video. When the locals ask the policemen what this order is, the policemen can be heard telling the locals, “Do not argue with me, go and see the LG’s orders in the Prem Nagar police station. There is no point in arguing with me.”Delhi Police Says, ‘Azaan to be Carried Out Within NGT Guidelines’A tweet by the Delhi police from 1:00 am on 24 April clearly states that Azaan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines.Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also put out a tweet clarifying the matter, he said, “There is no restriction for Azaan. In lockdown, there is complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or for worship etc. at any other religious place.”Delhi Police Launches InquiryThe Quint also spoke to Delhi Police PRO, Anil Mittal, regarding the video that has emerged, Mittal said, "These cops are being identified and an official DCP-level inquiry has been launched into the matter. With the month Ramzan starting on 25 April, people must offer Namaaz and have Sehri at home."In the run-up to Ramzan, the representatives of all schools of thought within Muslims issued an appeal urging people to pray and have Sehri and Iftar at home and not try to go to mosques. These guidelines were followed even during Shab-e-Baraat a couple of weeks ago.Ramzan At Home: Muslims Prepare to Fast, Pray & Give in Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)