Delhi: 21 FIRs Registered for Violation of Model Code of Conduct

As many as 21 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violation of model code of conduct in the national capital, an official of a poll body in Delhi said on Monday, 13 January.

Talking to reporters, Nodal Officer (Media) Nalin Chauhan said 84 FIRs had been registered under the Arms Act while 97 unlicensed weapons and 154 cartridges have been seized.

Chauhan said over 3.76 lakh hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from across the city.