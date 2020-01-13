Delhi: 21 FIRs Registered for Violation of Model Code of Conduct
As many as 21 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violation of model code of conduct in the national capital, an official of a poll body in Delhi said on Monday, 13 January.
Talking to reporters, Nodal Officer (Media) Nalin Chauhan said 84 FIRs had been registered under the Arms Act while 97 unlicensed weapons and 154 cartridges have been seized.
Chauhan said over 3.76 lakh hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from across the city.
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on 8 February and the results will be declared on 11 February.
The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in a statement said, "Around 109.30 kilograms narcotics or drugs have been seized. Till yesterday, 2,152 licensed arms have been deposited and 1,091 persons booked under the Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures".
"47 bottles, 312 half and 16,534 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor have so far seized while 324 bottles, 146 half and 57,588 quarters of country-made liquor have been seized," the statement stated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)