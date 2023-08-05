"Worried for my Kids": Noida Society Residents After Woman Dies in Lift Mishap

"I fear for the lives of my children and my family," said 35-year-old Shweta while strolling towards the lift of tower no. 24 in Noida's Paras Tierea housing society.
Ever since a 73-year-old woman died after one of the lifts of the apartment complex malfunctioned on Thursday, 3 August, residents are afraid and hesitant of taking the elevators.
Around 4 pm on Thursday, Shushila Devi, a resident of the eighth floor of tower no. 24 of Paras Tierea housing society, took a lift to go to the second floor.
The lift allegedly malfunctioned and instead of going to the second floor, the lift overshot and was found stuck in between floors on the 24th floor of the tower, as per the complaint by Devi's son Devesh Kumar.
She was evacuated from the lift by technicians and was taken to the nearby Felix Hospital hospital where she passed away.
FIR Registered Against 8 People
A day later, The Quint met residents of the housing society in Noida's sector 137, and spoke to Noida police personnel investigating the case. The society falls under the jurisdiction of the Noida Sector 142 police station.
A police officer on condition of anonymity told The Quint, "We have registered an FIR against eight people, including four members of the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) of the society, three members of the society maintenance agency, and the elevator manufacturer, Thyssenkrupp."
On the basis of Kumar's complaint, FIR was registered at the Sector 142 police station under sections 304A (death due to negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code.
In the preliminary investigation, the police claimed that it found that the lift was not being maintained properly. "We have sought CCTV footage and the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the lift. The residents claim that the AMC had expired and was not renewed," said a police official on condition of anonymity.
'Society Not Maintained Properly'
"Just take a walk around the society and see the condition. Lift, water, electricity -- we are facing all sorts of issues. The society is not being managed properly. This is my last month as a tenant, I am leaving this society," told Shweta to The Quint.
She is a native of Rajasthan's Jaipur and has been staying in tower number 24 since June this year. Since the incident, one of the two lifts of the tower has been sealed by Noida police.
"My flat is on the 20th floor. I don't even have the option of using the staircase".Shweta, Resident
A few residents that The Quint met lamented how they want to move out of the society. Saksham Dhyani, a techie working at an IT firm in Gurugram, is one of them. He said that once his rent contract expires in three months, he will leave.
"Every tower of the society has some issues with the lift. In the studio tower there are 607 flats and only two lifts have been installed there. One can only imagine the amount of load and waiting time of the lift, especially when lifts fail so frequently in the society," said Madhushree Nagar, a resident of the society since 2014.
The buildings bear a dilapidated condition, with plaster peeling off in patches. Cracks have snaked their way on the walls of the buildings and the switches of the lifts have fallen off. Even the requisite maintenance certificates could not be found inside the car of the lift on Friday.
On conditions of anonymity, a senior engineer of Thyssenkrupp, the makers of the lift, told The Quint, "Due to malfunction, the lift of tower no. 24 overshot and it got stuck at the overdraft space between the machine room on the terrace and the top floor of the building. Society maintenance team failed to rescue the woman from the car of the lift."
He claimed that the company was called only after the society maintenance team failed to rescue the woman. "Our technicians were present in the society and were working in a different tower. Once they got a call, they went and rescued her," said Thyssenkrupp's engineer.
On being asked how and why the lift malfunctioned, the engineer told The Quint, "Since the site is now under police investigation, we have not been able to inspect the lift and find the reason behind the incident."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)