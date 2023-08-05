"Worried for my Kids": Noida Society Residents After Woman Dies in Lift Mishap

"I fear for the lives of my children and my family," said 35-year-old Shweta while strolling towards the lift of tower no. 24 in Noida's Paras Tierea housing society.

Ever since a 73-year-old woman died after one of the lifts of the apartment complex malfunctioned on Thursday, 3 August, residents are afraid and hesitant of taking the elevators.

Around 4 pm on Thursday, Shushila Devi, a resident of the eighth floor of tower no. 24 of Paras Tierea housing society, took a lift to go to the second floor.

The lift allegedly malfunctioned and instead of going to the second floor, the lift overshot and was found stuck in between floors on the 24th floor of the tower, as per the complaint by Devi's son Devesh Kumar.

She was evacuated from the lift by technicians and was taken to the nearby Felix Hospital hospital where she passed away.