'Husband Showed House to Property Dealer After Killing SC Lawyer': Noida Police

A day after 61-year-old Supreme Court lawyer Renu Sinha was found dead in her house in Noida's Sector 30, the Noida Police on Monday, 11 September, arrested her husband Nitin Sinha in connection with the case.

Nitin, who was earlier declared missing, was apprehended from the storeroom of their house during a second search operation conducted by the police.

He allegedly asphyxiated Renu using a pillow and killed her on Sunday, 10 September, after which he hid her body in the bathroom, as per the police.

The police have claimed that the couple had been arguing about selling their house.