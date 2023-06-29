Suspicious Of Father Doing 'Black Magic', Delhi Man Ends Up Filming Minor's Rape

(Trigger warning: description of sexual abuse)

The Delhi Police on 27 June arrested a 68-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor after the accused's son ended up recording the act in his mobile camera that he had secretly set up following suspicion that his father was into “black magic”.

As per the police, the accused's son forwarded the video to the minor's father, who then informed the police. An FIR was registered, at a police station that falls under the north Delhi district, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (punishment for rape) 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said that action is also being initiated against the son of the accused under sections pertaining to the IT Act.