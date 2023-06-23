Chained, Drugged, Rescued: Migrant Workers Forced to Dig Wells in Osmanabad

"They kept us in a cage, chained us like animals, snatched our phones, made us work from five in the morning till midnight, and then drugged us so that we don't ask for food or money," said Amol Nimbalkar, over the phone, as he nervously sat next to a well near his home in Maharashtra's Washim district.

This well reminded him of a similar one almost 400 km away in Dhoki — a village in the dry and drought-prone district of Osmanabad, also in Maharashtra.

It was in Dhoki that Nimbalkar, a 22-year-old daily wage labourer, was held captive allegedly by contractors, in inhumane conditions, and deployed to dig wells on private lands.

On 20 June, the Osmanabad police busted the racket and rescued 11 labourers. Nimbalkar, who The Quint spoke to, was one of them.

An FIR was subsequently registered at the Dhoki police station against seven people under sections 370 (trafficking), 367 (kidnapping and abduction of minors), 345 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 504 (provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (act done by multiple people with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).