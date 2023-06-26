Gunpoint Robbery Inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan Tunnel Caught on CCTV, No Arrests

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs two lakh at gun-point by four masked men inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday, 24 June.
A 21 second CCTV footage of the video shows four men on two bikes waylaying a car, with at least one accused brandishing a firearm, while the other opens the door of the car and takes off with a bag.
DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, "The delivery agent, Patel Sajan Kumar, who worked at Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, filed the written complaint at Tilak Marg police station. According to his complaint, he and associate Jigar Patel were on their way to Gurugram to deliver a bag of cash."
As per the police, the duo hailed an Ola cab from the Red Fort area at around 2.30pm.
The robbery, which occurred at around 3.05pm according to the FIR, was captured on a security camera installed in the tunnel.
No one has been arrested yet. An FIR under section 397 (robbery) has been filed.
"It's being investigated if the men were following the duo for a long time. We are also questioning the staff of the company to ascertain if it was an inside job."A police official told NDTV
The entrance and exit of the 1.5-km-long tunnel, which connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida, is guarded by 16 security personnel, according to NDTV.
Kejriwal Calls For L-G's Resignation
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for the resignation of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, following the robbery incident.
Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that the VK Saxena – and the Central government – should "make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi."
This comes a few days after Kejriwal shared his reply to Saxena's letter about Delhi's law and order situation, accusing the L-G of passing the buck instead of solving the problem at hand.
He tweeted, "Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens. [sic]"
