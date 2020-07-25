Corporate America Joins Hands to Drive US Electorate to Polls
Companies include Microsoft, Amazon, Gap Inc., Twitter Inc., Starbucks, Spotify Inc., Uber, among several others.
Ninety-nine leading giants of corporate America have come together to drive the US electorate to polls in an attempt to increase civic involvement in the upcoming US Presidential elections in November.
These companies include Microsoft, Amazon, Gap Inc., Twitter Inc., Starbucks, Spotify Inc., Uber, among several others.
A non-partisan group of businesses, Civic Alliance brings under its umbrella corporate America to work together to ensure greater civic participation in shaping the future of the United States of America.
With the goal of increasing voter turn out to 80 percent, companies under the alliance attempt to give their employees and consumers the support they need to take action, and show up to the polls come November.
Voter turnout in the 2016 US elections was at a 20-year low at 55.7%Source: Gregory Wallace, CNN
"We are lucky to live in a country where people can participate and make a difference, whether it's through voting, volunteering, or participating in a Census or town hall. We have commitments from dozens of leading companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Starbucks, who will work together to support the strength of our communities and democracy, particularly in an election year where we can encourage first time voters, promote online registration efforts, and create digital campaigns to help people find their nearest polling station, said Richard Lovett, President of Creative Artists Agency, a founding company of the Civic Alliance, adding that it hopes “more companies and citizens will join us in this effort to shape a more optimistic future.”
