Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Honours 29 Policemen Martyred In Madanwada Naxal Violence

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid a tribute to former Superintendent of Police Vinod Chaubey and 28 other policemen who were martyred on 12 July 2009 in Madanwada Naxal Attack in Rajnandgaon district of the state.

SP Vinod Chaubey was the first IPS officer to be martyred in the state's Naxal operation. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra and was killed in an encounter during the attack.