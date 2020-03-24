Pay Cut Better Than Shutting Airline, Say Indigo, Spicejet Staff

“How do you think we must be feeling like? it affects us all, in every airline,” an irate GoAir crew member remarks, as an unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 brings the Indian aviation industry to a grinding halt.

The crew member, in his early twenties, feels that although the Indian government’s decision to all domestic and international flights till 31 March 2020 will impact workers in the aviation industry, they cannot risk their health to keep operations going.