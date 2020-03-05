Yes Bank Board Superseded, Withdrawal Limit of Rs 50,000 In Place
The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account till further orders.
"...the Central Government, after considering an application made by the Reserve Bank of India under sub-section (1) of that section, hereby makes an Order of Moratorium in respect of Yes Bank Limited," a statement by the Finance Ministry reads, adding that they would also put a stay on the "commencement or continuance of all actions and proceedings against the baking company during the period of moratorium."
Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed as administrator for Yes Bank.
The latest development comes six months after the regulator did the same with the city-based cooperative lender PMC Bank after a large scam was unearthed.
Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans.
Earlier in the day, sources said SBI, along with some other financial institutions, would bail out Yes Bank, with the government giving the go-ahead.
(With inputs from PTI.)
