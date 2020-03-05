Yes Bank Board Superseded, Withdrawal Limit of Rs 50,000 In Place

"...the Central Government, after considering an application made by the Reserve Bank of India under sub-section (1) of that section, hereby makes an Order of Moratorium in respect of Yes Bank Limited," a statement by the Finance Ministry reads, adding that they would also put a stay on the "commencement or continuance of all actions and proceedings against the baking company during the period of moratorium."

Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed as administrator for Yes Bank.