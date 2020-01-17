Mallya’s 17-Bedroom French Villa With Helipad, Club Rotting: Bank

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya's palatial island home, that boasts of 17 bedrooms, a helipad and even its own nightclub, has come under the scanner over the businessman's loan defaults, media reports suggest.

One of the banks suing Mallya over unpaid debts has alleged that the former billionaire let it fall into despair. The house, Le Grand Jardin, was bought by Mallya via his company Gizmo Invest SA in 2008 for 27 million Euros, a loan provided by Qatar National Bank's unit Ansbacher & Co. The bank, on Wednesday, 15 January, told a London court that Gizmo has since then defaulted on the loan, an NDTV report said.