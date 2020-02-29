QBiz: Stocks Fall Again, Worst Week Since 2008; Gold Prices Fall

The coronavirus epidemic is wreaking havoc on the Indian market. More than Rs 5.5 trillion of investors’ wealth was wiped off on Friday, 28 February the result of the biggest single-day decline in shares since August 2015.

And, as the rapid spread of the virus spiked worries of a global recession, equities lost 7% this week, the biggest sell-off since the international financial crisis of September 2008.

On Friday, the Sensex closed at 38,297.29, down 1,448.37 points, or 3.64%, while the 50-share index was at 11,219.20, down 414.10 points, or 3.56%. This is Sensex and Nifty’s biggest single-day decline since 24 August 2015.

(Source: Livemint)