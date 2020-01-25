QBiz: RBI Guv Stresses on Structural Reform; CJI’s Caution on Tax

In comments that assume significance a week to budget day, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, 24 January, said monetary policy alone cannot do all the heavy lifting to stimulate growth – fiscal policy and structural reforms will have to pitch in equally to revive India’s sagging economy.

Das’s comments are important for two reasons.

First, Das appears to be pointing to widespread expectations that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 1 February budget will include tax and reform proposals to stimulate economic growth.

Second, he may be hinting that the pause in RBI’s interest rate cuts is likely to remain in place. The central bank, which has cut interest rates by a combined 135 basis points in five moves since February last year, kept rates on hold at its last review in December.

(Source: Livemint)